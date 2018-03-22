2018 Triumph Tiger 800, Triumph Tiger 800
British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles Ltd has launched the new Tiger 800 in India. The 2018 Tiger 800 adventure motorcycle is offered in three variants in the country — the XR, the XRx and the XCx.

Triumph Tiger 800 variants Triumph Tiger 800 prices (Rs)
Tiger 800 XR 11.7 lakh
Tiger 800 XRx 13.1 lakh
Tiger 800 XCx 13.7 lakh

Triumph Tiger 800 comes powered by a new re-tuned 800cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now churns out 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

The motorcycle features LED daytime running light (DRL), full-color 5-inch TFT display instruments and an adjustable windscreen, among several features.

In terms of design, the overall look of the Tiger 800 has not changed much from the previous model. The WP adjustable front and rear suspension, Brembo front brakes, and different ride modes are other highlights of the model.

The new Triumph Tiger 800 will take on the likes of BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS in the Indian market.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800: Key features explained

New features Tiger 800XCx Tiger 800XRX Tiger 800XR
5" TFT adjustable instruments Yes Yes No
Handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control Yes Yes No
LED daytime running headlight Yes Yes No
Off-Road Pro riding mode Yes No No
Brembo front brakes Yes Yes No
LED daytime running lights Yes Yes No
LED indicators Yes Yes No
Standard Indicators No No Yes
5-way adjustable windscreen Yes Yes No
Cast Wheels No Yes Yes
Lighter weight silencer Yes Yes Yes
Other features Tiger 800XCx Tiger 800 XRX Tiger 800XR
Four riding modes No Yes No
Five riding modes Yes No No
Standard rider and pillion seats No No Yes
Switchable ABS and traction control Yes Yes Yes
Tailored ergonomics - adjustable seat height and handlebar position Yes Yes Yes
On-board computer Yes Yes Yes
Immobiliser Yes Yes Yes
Premium WP adjustable front and rear suspension Yes No No
Cruise control Yes Yes No
Heated grips Yes Yes No
Hand guards Yes Yes No
LCD instrument displays No No Yes

Triumph Tiger 800-Engine specs

Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Capacity 800 cc
Max Power 94 bhp @ 9,500 rpm
Max Torque 79Nm @ 8,050rpm
System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
Front Suspension WP 43 mm upside down forks, with adjustable rebound and compression damping, 220 mm travel
Rear Suspension WP monoshock with remote oil reservoir, hydraulically adjustable preload, 215 mm rear wheel travel
Front Brakes Twin 305 mm floating discs, Brembo 2­-piston sliding calipers, Switchable ABS
Rear Brakes Single 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding caliper, Switchable ABS