British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles Ltd has launched the new Tiger 800 in India. The 2018 Tiger 800 adventure motorcycle is offered in three variants in the country — the XR, the XRx and the XCx.
|Triumph Tiger 800 variants
|Triumph Tiger 800 prices (Rs)
|Tiger 800 XR
|11.7 lakh
|Tiger 800 XRx
|13.1 lakh
|Tiger 800 XCx
|13.7 lakh
Triumph Tiger 800 comes powered by a new re-tuned 800cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now churns out 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.
The motorcycle features LED daytime running light (DRL), full-color 5-inch TFT display instruments and an adjustable windscreen, among several features.
In terms of design, the overall look of the Tiger 800 has not changed much from the previous model. The WP adjustable front and rear suspension, Brembo front brakes, and different ride modes are other highlights of the model.
The new Triumph Tiger 800 will take on the likes of BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS in the Indian market.
2018 Triumph Tiger 800: Key features explained
|New features
|Tiger 800XCx
|Tiger 800XRX
|Tiger 800XR
|5" TFT adjustable instruments
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|LED daytime running headlight
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Off-Road Pro riding mode
|Yes
|No
|No
|Brembo front brakes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|LED daytime running lights
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|LED indicators
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Standard Indicators
|No
|No
|Yes
|5-way adjustable windscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Cast Wheels
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Lighter weight silencer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Other features
|Tiger 800XCx
|Tiger 800 XRX
|Tiger 800XR
|Four riding modes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Five riding modes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Standard rider and pillion seats
|No
|No
|Yes
|Switchable ABS and traction control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tailored ergonomics - adjustable seat height and handlebar position
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|On-board computer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Immobiliser
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Premium WP adjustable front and rear suspension
|Yes
|No
|No
|Cruise control
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Heated grips
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Hand guards
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|LCD instrument displays
|No
|No
|Yes
Triumph Tiger 800-Engine specs
|Type
|Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
|Capacity
|800 cc
|Max Power
|94 bhp @ 9,500 rpm
|Max Torque
|79Nm @ 8,050rpm
|System
|Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection
|Front Suspension
|WP 43 mm upside down forks, with adjustable rebound and compression damping, 220 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|WP monoshock with remote oil reservoir, hydraulically adjustable preload, 215 mm rear wheel travel
|Front Brakes
|Twin 305 mm floating discs, Brembo 2-piston sliding calipers, Switchable ABS
|Rear Brakes
|Single 255 mm disc, Nissin single piston sliding caliper, Switchable ABS