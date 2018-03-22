British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles Ltd has launched the new Tiger 800 in India. The 2018 Tiger 800 adventure motorcycle is offered in three variants in the country — the XR, the XRx and the XCx.

Triumph Tiger 800 variants Triumph Tiger 800 prices (Rs) Tiger 800 XR 11.7 lakh Tiger 800 XRx 13.1 lakh Tiger 800 XCx 13.7 lakh

Triumph Tiger 800 comes powered by a new re-tuned 800cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now churns out 94 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

The motorcycle features LED daytime running light (DRL), full-color 5-inch TFT display instruments and an adjustable windscreen, among several features.

In terms of design, the overall look of the Tiger 800 has not changed much from the previous model. The WP adjustable front and rear suspension, Brembo front brakes, and different ride modes are other highlights of the model.

The new Triumph Tiger 800 will take on the likes of BMW F 750 GS and BMW F 850 GS in the Indian market.

2018 Triumph Tiger 800: Key features explained

New features Tiger 800XCx Tiger 800XRX Tiger 800XR 5" TFT adjustable instruments Yes Yes No Handlebar switch cubes and 5-way joystick control Yes Yes No LED daytime running headlight Yes Yes No Off-Road Pro riding mode Yes No No Brembo front brakes Yes Yes No LED daytime running lights Yes Yes No LED indicators Yes Yes No Standard Indicators No No Yes 5-way adjustable windscreen Yes Yes No Cast Wheels No Yes Yes Lighter weight silencer Yes Yes Yes Other features Tiger 800XCx Tiger 800 XRX Tiger 800XR Four riding modes No Yes No Five riding modes Yes No No Standard rider and pillion seats No No Yes Switchable ABS and traction control Yes Yes Yes Tailored ergonomics - adjustable seat height and handlebar position Yes Yes Yes On-board computer Yes Yes Yes Immobiliser Yes Yes Yes Premium WP adjustable front and rear suspension Yes No No Cruise control Yes Yes No Heated grips Yes Yes No Hand guards Yes Yes No LCD instrument displays No No Yes

Triumph Tiger 800-Engine specs