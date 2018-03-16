Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker Toyota is slated to launch its new sedan Yaris in India in May 2018. The B-segment sedan, which is expected to pose challenges to the current front runners like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City, was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018.

Although the company earlier said that the bookings for the new Yaris would be open from April, the latest buzz on the web is that the soon-to-be-launched sedan is available for bookings at some of the dealerships of the company. A report of CarDekho notes that the dealerships in Delhi are accepting the bookings for the model at Rs 50,000. The booking amount is fully refundable and Toyota is expected to commence the deliveries of the new offering from May. On the pricing front, the new entrant in the B-segment sedan is likely to fall in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Toyota Yaris, the premium sedan will be offered only in the petrol engine option at the time of its launch in India. The engine in question here is the 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. CVT models will also get paddle shifters for spirited driving.

The Yaris will come with features like projector headlamps with LED guide and DRLs (daytime running lamps), an LED rear combi lamp, a bold and wide front grille and a shark-fin antenna on the exterior. The model will get piano black interiors with waterfall design instrument panel and packs a slew of features like vibration control glass for windshield and door, rear armrest with cup holders, rear sunshade, leather upholstery, adjustable headrest, and steering-mounted audio controls.

The safety in the Toyota Yaris is taken care of by 7 airbags (including curtain and knee airbags), a tire pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, rear camera, ISOFIX child seat anchor, rain sensing wiper and many more.

Other contenders in the premium sedan segment in India include Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento. Toyota Yaris was recently launched in the UAE through its local distributor Al-Futtaim Motors for a starting price tag of AED 59,900 (Rs 10.60 Lakh).