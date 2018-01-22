Barely a couple of days after a prototype of Toyota's Yaris C-segment was spied testing in India for the first time, rumours over its launch date had started doing the rounds. If the emerging reports are anything to go by, Toyota, in all possibility, will showcase the new Yaris at the upcoming Auto Expo in February with the launch following shortly after the event.

According to a report of GaadiWaadi, the new Toyota Yaris, a possible rival of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in India could be launched on May 17. The company, on the other hand, remains silent, keeping the launch information under wraps. The sighting of the model on test remains the only clear pointer that the launch could be on the horizon.

The new Yaris, which borrows its styling cues from Corolla, gets V-shaped grille, circular fog lamps and a coupe-like roofline. The Projector headlamps with LED light guides, LED daytime running lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED wrap-around tail lamps and shark fin antenna are other highlights of the model.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard gets black colour with silver trim around the centre console and air-conditioning vents. It comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rearview camera and engine start/stop function onboard. The safety in the new Toyota Yaris will be taken care of by ABS with EBD and brake assist, 7 airbags, stability control and traction control, which will come as standard across all the variants.

Coming to the engine bit, the Toyota Yaris is expected to come powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 87bhp mated to the six-speed manual transmission with the option of a CVT automatic gearbox. In India, Toyota could also introduce diesel model with 1.4-litre D4D engine. The new Yaris may get body colour options such as Red Mica Metallic, Super White II, Silver Metallic, Grey metallic, Attitude Black Mica Citrus Mica Metallic and Orange Metallic.