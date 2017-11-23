Japanese carmaker Toyota has taken the wrap off it's 2018 Rush SUV in Indonesia. The compact SUV with seven-seat configuration is quite popular in the southeastern country and the new Rush will go on sale in Indonesia in January 2018.

The second generation of the Rush comes with more butch face. The front grille with four chrome slats are similar to the last generation Innova sold in India while the swept-back headlamp design is reminiscent of India-spec Honda CR-V.

Beefier front bumper and plastic cladding around the fog lamps adds sportiness to the new Rush. In addition, LED headlamps and taillamps, electronic retractable mirrors with LED turn indicators, 16-inch alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, and a rear spoiler adds signature SUV character to the new Rush. The new Rush also boasts of massive 220mm ground clearance.

On the inside, the SUV gets a dual-tone beige and black finish. Interestingly beige is used only to highlight different aspects of the trims such as door panels and central area under the dashboard. a new steering wheel is another notable addition.

In terms of equipment, the Rush TRD Sportivo features keyless entry, push-button start and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with USB compatibility, radio, CD player and smartphone compatibility via Miracast and Weblink. On the safety front, it flaunts six airbags, ABS with EBD, stability control and hill start assist.

The second-gen SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 105hp and 140Nm of peak torque. The mill comes coupled to a choice of either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission option.

Will it be launched in India?

There is no word from Toyota about bringing Rush to India. If Toyota plans to launch Rush in India, it will go up against Honda BR-V and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Given the limited choice of such vehicles in India, Toyota may think of launching Rush in India in future.