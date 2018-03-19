Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corporation has silently launched its newest version of the Land Cruiser Prado SUV. The 2018 Land Cruiser Prado made its India debut at Auto Expo in February and is offered only in a single VxL variant.

TKM has priced the 2018 Land Cruiser Prado at a whopping Rs 92.60 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The SUV is imported to India as Completely Built Unit (CBU) and hence carries a heavy price tag.

Toyota globally introduced the face-lifted Land Cruiser Prado at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. The new version of the SUV is based on the same platform as the previous version while getting some changes on its exterior and interior design.

Most striking change up front is the grille. The larger and wider grille with verticals slats are flanked by new redesigned full-LED headlamps and both have an integrated stance. Toyota has added new bonnet and reworked bumper giving the SUV a mass appeal. The SUV gets new 18-inch six twin-spoke alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps as well. 2018 Land Cruiser Prado is longer than the previous version by 60mm, offered in eight exterior color options.

The interior of the Land Cruiser Prado has been spruced up with a new dashboard, new steering wheel, 4.2-inch MID unit in the instrument cluster. The central console gets a new 8.0-inch infotainment screen. The SUV is loaded with features such as three-zone climate control, park assist, heated and ventilated seats, cruise control and nine-speaker audio system.

On the safety front, the 2018 Land Cruiser Prado boasts off seven airbags, Adaptive Variable Suspension, multi-terrain ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control, Active Headrest, Hill Start and Down Hill Assist and others.

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is powered by a 3.0-litre D-4D, in line 4-cylinder diesel engine that develops 171bhp of power at 3400rpm and 410Nm of peak torque between 1600-2800rpm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive system as standard.