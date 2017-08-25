Suzuki may not be in a hurry to share the details of the yet-to-be-launched Jimny that is rumoured to be on the production lines, but images of the model have already made it online.

These images offer more than just a glimpse of the Jimny long before its actual arrival.

Suzuki Jimny is one of the popular off-roaders from the Japanese carmaker, and could hit the market sooner than anticipated.

Shared online by the shutterbugs at Motor1.com, the images showcase the fourth-generation Jimny with its boxy stance still intact.

The new innovation could well have taken its design inspiration from the German maker Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and Land Rover Defender.

While the overall proportion of the Jimny seems not to have taken a detour from the current model with its three-door style, the model now sports larger, more pronounced front grille with around headlamps and indicators. Also, the bumper has accommodated fog lamps.

These images are believed to be those of the lower variants of the Jimny, as the models feature steel rims and regular ORVMs. It is expected that the higher-end variants of the Jimny may come with alloy wheels.

The rear profile of the new Jimny shows bumper-integrated tail lamps and rear-mounted spare wheels. The new-gen Jimny is also expected to be available in dual-tone exterior colour options.

Inside the cabin, the new Jimny is expected to get multi-function steering wheel, touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a twin-dial instrument cluster and more.

As far as the powertrains of the new Jimny concerned, it is rumoured to get Suzuki's 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

It is not clear whether the new Jimny will come to India. Earlier reports had indicated that the Jimny could be launched in India as a replacement for Suzuki Gypsy.

The off-roader could wear the Gypsy nameplate in the country to capitalise on the latter's enviable odyssey in the India.

