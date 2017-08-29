Suzuki Jimny, the much-loved off-roader of the Japanese carmaker, is getting a major makeover after 20 years. The new Jimny was recently exposed in leaked images and the fourth generation model looks classy.

According to Yahoo! JAPAN, the new Suzuki Jimny will premiere at Tokyo Motor Show on October 25, followed by the launch anytime in February 2018. Keeping the utilitarian and boxy impression in its styling, the new Jimny looks more angular in design. It gets circular headlamps and fog lamps at the front. There are also round turn indicators. The five-slat front grille is still intact, while Jimny's wheel arches have received plastic claddings.

At the rear, the new Jimny shows bumper-integrated tail lamps and rear-mounted spare wheels. It is also expected to be available in dual-tone exterior colour options. The top-end variants of Jimny are likely to come with alloy wheels. The new Jimny is expected to get multi-function steering wheel, touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a twin-dial instrument cluster and more.

So far, there is no concrete idea on the powertrains of the new Jimny. However, rumour has it that the model in its new avatar will get Suzuki's 1.0-litre BoosterJet petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. Jimny is also expected to boast of an AllGrip Pro all-wheel-drive system for extreme off roading.

Although there is still no word from the carmaker about the new Jimny's entry into the Indian market, rumours are rife it could be the successor of Gypsy in the country.

Source: Yahoo.Japan/Motor1.com