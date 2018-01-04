Samsung's recently unveiled Galaxy S8-inspired mid-range phone Galaxy A8 (2018) series is reportedly coming to India later this month. If sources of PhoneRadar are to be believed, Samsung will launch the new Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) on January 10.

So far, Samsung India has not made any official comments on the launch date reports. But, the company has confirmed that the new Galaxy A8+ (2018) series will be available on Amazon India. We expect the price and availability date details of the devices will be announced on coming Wednesday (January 10). Stay tuned.

For those unaware, the Galaxy A8 (2018) series will be first hitting stores in Samsung's home market, South Korea, on January 5 and in Vietnam on January 6.

How much Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) series might cost in India?

In Vietnam, Galaxy A8+ (2018) and Galaxy A8 (2018) costs (Vietnam Dong) 13,490,000 (approx.$592/€502/Rs 37,928) and VD 10,990,000 (roughly $482/€409/Rs 30,899), respectively.

We expect the company to allocate the same price if not less for Galaxy A8(2018) series in India, as it assembles the devices in the local plants and needs not have to pay import duty taxes.

The new Galaxy A8 series comes in two variants, one generic Galaxy A8 and another Galaxy A8+. They both share same design language and almost all internal features, but differ in two aspects such as display size and battery, while the rest of the specifications remain same. The generic Galaxy A8 sports a 5.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 3,000mAh cell, whereas the A8+ flaunts 6.0-inch screen having 3,500mAh battery.

The interesting aspect of the new Galaxy A8 series is that it shares three key features of the flagship Galaxy S8 and the Note8: the Infinity Display, which offers immersive viewing experience, fast-charging capability and the Bluetooth v5.0 standard that allows users control of two different speakers simultaneously and cover wide data transfer area for up to 800 meters at speeds close to 2Mbps.

Furthermore, the new Galaxy A8 and the A8+ come with front dual-cameras--16MP (with f/1.9 aperture + Fixed Focus) + 8MP (with f/1.9 aperture) having Live Focus. On the back, they house 16MP with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), video digital image stabilisation (VDis) technology, and hyperlapse feature.

Under-the-hood, they come with an octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.

Key specifications of Samsung's 2018-series Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+: