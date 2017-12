Royal Enfield fans are you listening? There is a new Thunderbird in town and is expected to come to the showroom near you soon. The web is abuzz with pictures of what is believed to be the new version of Royal Enfield's Thunderbird, which is likely to be called Thunderbird 500X.

The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X has been caught on camera by the folks at RushLane. The more stylish and updated version of Thunderbird said to have started arriving at showrooms of the company and could be launched in early 2018.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X was spotted in new and bright colours like Blue, Yellow, Red and White and seems to be powered by the same 500cc engine unit of the original Thunderbird. It shows new handlebar and the new seats, which give it a contemporary look. It also shows blacked-out alloy wheels with 19-inch in the front and 18-inch at the back.

The Thunderbird 500X has disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. The new version of the Thunderbird gets the same headlamp and the tail lamp of the Thunderbird with an LED daytime running lamps and LED unit for the rear lamp.

Royal Enfield is also expected to bring its new twin motorcycles, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, in India next year. The 650 twins were showcased at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania 2017 at Vagator Goa in November and are expected to be open for bookings by mid-2018.