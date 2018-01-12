The Chennai-based niche-bike maker Royal Enfield has added a new edition to its adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan, in India. Dubbed as Himalayan Sleet, the new camouflaged paint scheme variant of the Himalayan has been priced at Rs 2.12 lakh (on-road Chennai).

It will be booked only through online and the prospective buyers can make their order with a token amount of Rs 5,000. The Himalayan Sleet with camouflage paint scheme is limited to just 500 units and will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. The customers can register their names on the company website for the new Himalayan Sleet from January 12-30 and the motorcycle will go on sale on January 30.

The new edition of Himalayan is just the same as the current model in terms of its styling and design, except for the new camouflage colour theme.The new Himalayan that seems gets paint shade inspired by the snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayan mountain range.

It comes powered by the 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which is tuned to dish out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.

The Himalayan Sleet is offered with pre-fitted Explorer Kit. The Explorer Kit includes water resistant aluminium panniers, pannier mounting rails, aluminium handlebar with cross brace and powder-coated finish engine guard. It also gets 2-year warranty.

The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers a ground clearance of 220mm. The Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel.