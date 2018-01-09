The Chennai-based niche bike maker Royal Enfield has already announced that the new camouflaged colour variant of its adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan, will be launched in India on January 12. Although the update in the new model is just the colour shade, the company likes to call it a different name.

According to a report of AutocarIndia, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan camouflage model will be called 'Sleet'. The new Himalayan that seems to have the paint shade inspired by the snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayan mountain range has started arriving at the showrooms of the company. From the images that we have seen so far, the Royal Enfield Himalayan camouflage model gets matte grey panels with camouflage pattern. The new edition could be offered as limited edition model and is likely to be priced at around Rs 1.7 lakh.

Also read: 2018 Bajaj Avenger India launch: All we know so far about new Avenger 220, 150 and 180

Royal Enfield Himalayan was recently updated in India and made it compliant to BS-IV norms. The Himalayan now gets fuel-injected engine (FI) and is priced at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The Himalayan is powered by a BS-IV compliant 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.

Takes after the mountains. Built to be one with it. Coming on January 12. Stay updated at https://t.co/LRK8hUumWb pic.twitter.com/ITblPrHsv7 — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) January 6, 2018

The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers a ground clearance of 220mm. The Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel.

Also read: Royal Enfield Continental GT discontinued; low sales or move to make way for new Continental GT 650?

Stay tuned to get the price and other updates on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan camouflage colour here.