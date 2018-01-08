Chennai-based niche bike-maker Royal Enfield is set to open its 2018 innings with the launch of the new Himalayan in India. The new Himalayan that was spied recently in camouflage paint scheme will be launched in the country on January 12.

From the images of the new camouflage-coloured Himalayan, the paint scheme seems to be the only change. The Himalayan was updated in India recently with fuel injection (FI) engine. Currently, the Himalayan is offered in two colours - Granite and Snow.

The new colour combination, which seems to be inspired by the snow-capped mountain peaks of the Himalayan mountain range, could be offered in limited numbers and expectation on the pricing of the new 2018 version of the adventure motorcycle hover around Rs 1.7 lakh.

Takes after the mountains. Built to be one with it. Coming on January 12. Stay updated at https://t.co/LRK8hUumWb pic.twitter.com/ITblPrHsv7 — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) January 6, 2018

Mechanically, the new Himalayan camouflage colour options will not any see any change from the current model. The Himalayan is powered by a BS-IV compliant 411cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill, which can churn out 24.5 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm torque between 4,000-4,500 rpm, paired with a five-speed transmission.

Built on a double-cradle chassis designed by Royal Enfield's in-house company Harris Performance, the Himalayan rides on a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. The front wheel gets a 300 mm disc with two-piston floating callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle measures 2,190 mm in length, 840 mm in width, and 1,360 mm in height (fly-screen top). It has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and offers a ground clearance of 220mm.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is the most affordable offering in its segment, which also marked the company's foray into the uncharted territory of adventure motorcycles. The Himalayan had come under severe criticisms and unspecified units were recalled to rectify issues ranging from engine noise, hard gear shift, stand gap to change of sari guard in its initial months. However, with the new FI the new avatar of the bike, Royal Enfield claims to have rectified all the issues. The Himalayan is now priced at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

