French manufacturer Renault's Romanian subsidiary Dacia has unveiled 2018 Duster ahead of its public debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show starting on September 12.

Dacia Duster is sold under the Renault brand in India. The model had received a mild facelift in India in 2016 and hence the arrival of the second generation model is expected sometime in the second half of 2018.

In keeping with the model's DNA, the new Duster comes with accentuated muscular styling with a brand-new body colour, Atacama Orange. The new distinctive grille has an ingratiated inlay with the headlights positioned at the car's extreme corners and makes the model appear wider.

The revised headlamp design includes LED daytime running lights divided into three sections. Crease lines on the bonnet and satin-chrome-finish skid plate add mass. The windscreen has been brought forward 100mm compared with the current Duster and is more steeply raked. The new 17-inch alloy wheels and black wing arch trims on sides cannot go unnoticed.

Jeep Renegade-ish rectangular taillights are the eye-catching change at the rear. New crease lines and satin-chrome-finish skid plate adds freshness at the rear.

Dacia is yet to show Duster's new interior but claims 'completely redesigned, quality-feel interior and new equipment,' in a press statement.

In India, the new Duster is expected to retain the same engine options of the current model. Duster is powered by a 1.5-litre K9k dCi diesel engine. The engine is tuned in two version - 84bhp with 200Nm and 108bhp with 245Nm. The 84bhp version is mated to five-speed manual transmission and offered only in 2WD format. The 108bhp version is mated to six-speed transmission and offered in 4WD format.

The SUV is also offered in 1.5L H4K petrol engine that churns out 106hp at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. These engines may get a slight powerboost in the 2018 Renault Duster.