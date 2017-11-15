French manufacturer Renault has unveiled the new Duster SUV. Confused? Renault's Romanian subsidiary Dacia had unveiled 2018 Duster at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show on September 12. However, this is the 2018 Renault Duster and it carries slight changes over its Romanian counterpart.

At first glance, both the new Renault Duster and Dacia Duster may look like the same. But the design of the grille in 2018 Renault Duster is different. Even though it is wider and has an ingratiated inlay with the new headlights, the bottom section mergers to the new number. The change has been incorporated in line with the new design language of Renault which we are familiar with the new Renault Koleos SUV.

In addition, the alloy wheels design is different and at the back, 2018 Renault Duster gets chrome plating above license plate while the Dacia Duster comes with black plastic. Other exterior changes are identical to the 2018 Dacia Duster.

The revised headlamp design includes LED daytime running lights divided into three sections. Crease lines on the bonnet and satin-chrome-finish skid plate add mass. The windscreen has been brought forward 100mm compared with the current Duster and is more steeply raked. Jeep Renegade-ish rectangular taillights are the eye-catching change at the rear.

On the inside, 2018 Renault Duster gets rectangular air-con vents as opposed to the ground units on the Dacia brother. The steering wheel is also different and it is similar to the one on the newly launched Renault Captur.

In India, the new Duster is expected to retain the same engine options of the current model. Duster is powered by a 1.5-litre K9k dCi diesel engine. The engine is tuned in two version - 84bhp with 200Nm and 108bhp with 245Nm. The 84bhp version is mated to five-speed manual transmission and offered only in 2WD format. The 108bhp version is mated to six-speed transmission and offered in 4WD format.