French manufacturer Renault's Romanian subsidiary Dacia has unveiled 2018 Duster SUV at the ongoing 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Dacia Duster is sold under the Renault brand in India and the new version of the popular SUV is also expected make it to India.

The Duster in India had received a mild facelift in 2016 and hence the arrival of the second generation model is expected in the second half of 2018 or early 2019. However, the company may showcase the model at Auto Expo 2018 in February, reports Financial Express.

In keeping with the model's rugged DNA, the new Duster comes with accentuated muscular styling highlighted with a brand-new body colour, Atacama Orange. The new distinctive grille has an ingratiated inlay with the headlights positioned at the car's extreme corners that makes the model look wider. The revised headlamp design includes LED daytime running lights divided into three sections.

Crease lines on the bonnet and satin-chrome-finish skid plate add sporty touch. The new 17-inch alloy wheels and black wing arch trims on sides cannot go unnoticed. At the rear, Jeep Renegade inspired rectangular tail lights steal the show. In addition, crease lines and satin-chrome-finish skid plate adds freshness at the rear.

The interior has been spruced up with a new instrument cluster, centre console and steering wheel. Additionally, the Duster also gets an upgraded infotainment system on par with the competitors.

In India, the new Duster is expected to retain the same engine options of the current model. Duster is powered by a 1.5-litre K9k dCi diesel engine. The engine is tuned in two versions - 84bhp with 200Nm and 108bhp with 245Nm. The 84bhp version is mated to five-speed manual transmission and offered only in 2WD format. The 108bhp version is mated to six-speed transmission and offered in 4WD format.

Renault Media