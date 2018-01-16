Evoque, the compact luxury crossover SUV of Land Rover, turned six years old in 2017. To celebrate it, Tata Motors-owned British outfit launched the Landmark special edition of the compact SUV in Europe last year. Now Land Rover has brought the special edition to India for Rs 50.20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Based on the SE variant, the Evoque Landmark Edition is offered in a choice of three exterior colours, including a luminescent Moraine Blue. The blue tint is inspired by the turquoise lakes of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. The special edition is also available in Yulong White and Corris Grey exterior finishes.

In addition, the Landmark edition boasts of a body style kit, body-coloured lower door cladding, a Graphite Atlas grille, a fender vent, tailgate lettering, 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels and a Carpathian Grey contrast roof.

The Dark grey theme continues inside the cabin in the form of a brushed satin centre console surrounded by grained Ebony leather seats. The seats get contrasting Light Lunar stitching and a perforated mid-section. Keyless entry and powered gesture tailgate are also standard on the Landmark edition.

The Landmark edition of Range Rover Evoque is powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel powertrain that develops 177bhp and 430nm of torque mated to nine-speed automatic transmission. The SUV requires only nine seconds to reach 100kmph speed and has a top speed of 195kmph.