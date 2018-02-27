Mercedes-Benz India has launched the latest version of its flagship sedan, S-Class, in India. The 2018 S-Class is offered in S 350 d and S 450 variant and are priced at Rs 1.33 crore and 1.37 crore, ex-showroom.

The new S-Class' S 350 d variant is India's first BS (Bharat Stage)-VI compliant and made in India vehicle with a diesel engine that meets the stringent emission norms that will come into effect in April 2020. The new S-Class with BS-IV compliant engine has been launched two years ahead of the regulation. Interestingly, the engine is capable of running on currently available BS-IV fuel. The sedan was unveiled on January 21.

The OM 656 engine used in the S 350 d is the most powerful passenger car diesel engine designed by Mercedes-Benz India. The in-line six cylinder motor is tuned to belt out 286hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque. Compared to the 3.0-litre unit in the outgoing version, the new mill gains 28hp of power while torque is down by 20Nm. Mercedes-Benz claims this engine will power the new S-Class to reach 100kmph in 6 seconds.

The S-Class S 450, on the other hand, is packed with V6 petrol engine that develops 367hp of power and 500Nm of torque. This mill will help the S 450 to sprint pass 100kmph speed in 5.1 seconds while top speed is same at 250kmph. Both the diesel and petrol mills of the new S-Class will be mated to nine-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz had first showcased the new S-Class at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in April 2017. The new avatar of the sedan gets mild revisions both inside and out while it also packs a host of new technologies.

The S-Class facelift gets a new grille that was previously exclusive to V12 models and the LED headlight and taillights are now updated with revised internals. A new lower bumper with large air intakes and a set of 18-inch, 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels adds sporty appeal.

Inside the cabin, new three-spoke steering wheel comes in place of a two-spoke design. The new steering wheel also boasts of touch-sensitive controls. The Command infotainment system has been updated with two 12.3-inch screens housed under a single glass panel. The S-Class' interior can be fragranced with a choice of six-fragrances. The car also comes with 64-colour ambient lighting system. The new S-Class also gets Radar-based driving assistance features as an optional offering.