German Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz had unveiled the first-ever BS-VI compliant Made-in-India model, the new S-Class, last month. Now, the company has decided on the launch date. The S-Class facelift will enter the Indian market on February 26.

Mercedes-Benz India is expected to launch the new S-Class in a range of new inline 6-cylinder petrol and diesel engines along with a range-topping twin-turbo V8. The S 350d variant will be the highlight of the variant options as it comes with state-of-art engine and exhaust after-treatment technology such as refined engine, EGR, DPF and SCR.

Mercedes-Benz claims these technological measures help to reduce emissions significantly and meet the BS-VI regulations with huge margins. The S 350d is also the most powerful diesel car in Mercedes-Benz's history.

The in-line six-cylinder 3.0-litre mill in the S-Class facelift s tuned to belt out 286 hp of power and 600Nm of peak torque. Compared to the 3.0-litre unit in the outgoing version, the new mill gains 28hp of power while torque is down by 20Nm.

The company had showcased S-Class facelift for the first time at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in April 2017. It gets mild revisions both inside and out while the sedan in new avatar also packs a host of new technologies.

The S-Class facelift gets a new grille that was previously exclusive to V12 models. The LED headlight and taillights are updated with revised internals and the company will now offer two new 20-inch wheel designs are available.

The most striking change inside is the new three-spoke steering wheel in place of a two-spoke design. The new steering wheel also boasts of touch-sensitive controls. The Command infotainment system has been updated with two 12.3-inch screens housed under a single glass panel.