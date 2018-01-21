Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is launching its new Swift hatchback in just a couple of days and the bookings for the model are open across the dealerships of the company. The new Swift is expected to replicate the success of its predecessor. The new Swift will be launched at the Auto Expo in February.

2018 Swift will continue to draw power from the tried and tested 1.2-litre K12 VVT engine petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill will be tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit will develop 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The new Swift will get the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

To be offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants, the 2018 Swift will get Prime Midnight Blue, SLD Fire Red, PRL Arctic White, Met Silky Silver and Met Magma Grey colour options.

Now here is a lowdown on all the variant of new 2018 Swift.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi/LDi

The base variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift will come with features like body coloured bumpers, internally adjustable rear view mirrors, remote boot and fuel lid opening and i4-inch steel wheels. Other features on it will include manual AC with heater, tilt adjusting steering wheel, gear shift indicator and engine immobiliser. The safety in the lower variants of the new Swift will be taken off by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi/VDi

The VXi/VDi variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift will feature body-coloured wing mirrors with turn indicators and door handles, power windows with automatic driver's side down function, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors, remote keyless entry system and central locking.

For in-car entertainment, 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi/VDi will come with a four-speaker audio player with AM/FM/Bluetooth/AUX connectivity. Other features onboard will include backlit instrument cluster, steering mounted audio controls, adjustable front seat headrests, driver footrest and outside temperature display on AMT models.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi/ZDi

In addition to the features in the new Swift VXi/VDi models, the ZXi/ZDi variants get 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically retractable outside rear view mirrors, rear wiper and washer, front fog lamps, rear defogger and Smart key with push-button start. Other features in the Swift ZXi/ZDi includes adjustable rear seat headrests, leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, 60:40 split rear seat and two tweeters.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift ZDi+/ZXi+

The top-end variants of the new 2018 Swift will get Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility for in-car entertainment. In addition to this, the models will also feature dual-tone finished 15-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), auto headlamps with follow-me-home feature and reverse parking camera.

Source: AutocarIndia