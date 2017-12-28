The launch of the new Swift hatchback from Maruti Suzuki could just be around the corner and what comes our way is a new batch of spy shots of the new avatar of the hatchback. The near launch model has been caught posing for the cameras in Lonavala.

The images of the new Swift hatchback were shared on a TeamBHP forum and showcase the red colour Swift in its uncamouflaged avatar. The pictures provide rare glimpses of the models' exterior. While it is almost certain that the new Swift model will be launched in early 2018, the company has already pushed the bookings door open in India though unofficially. There are also reports that the new Swift will be revealed in India in January with a public debut expected to happen at the Auto Expo that takes place in February.

The all-new Swift, which was unveiled at the 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show in March this year, is based on the light and rigid new-generation Heartect platform as the Baleno.

Also read: 2018 Hyundai Santro spied testing in India; may debut at Auto Expo in February

It flaunts a new hexagonal grille at the front along with sweptback headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The side remains identical to the current Swift and wears blacked-out A-pillar. The new Swift rides on new diamond-cut allow wheels. At the rear, the hatchback gets new LED tail lamps with new bumper and bootlid. The India-spec version is expected to get ive-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels.

The new model is expected to get advanced features like a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, a twin-pod instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The India-specific Swift is rumoured to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic transmission options.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki to launch a bigger SUV in India; could it be Vitara or a new one altogether?

The new Swift is expected to get a price tag higher than the current model. The production of the new Swift hatchback has reportedly commenced at Suzuki's plant in Gujarat.

Image: GaadiWaadi