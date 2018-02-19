New Maruti Suzuki Swift
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki had a splash at Auto Expo 2018 with the launch of third-generation Swift hatchback, on February 8. The newest version of the popular hatchback has already garnered a lot of interest and bookings are all set to touch the 50,000 mark soon.

If you are the one who already got your hands behind the wheels of your new Swift or the one in the queue, Maruti Suzuki's iCreate customization now offers a range of accessories to spice up your car. There are about 38 official accessories offered with different variant options.

We have compiled a list of all of them with prices, (ex-showroom Delhi)

- Accessories Variants Price (in Rs)
1 Body Cover L, V, Z, Z+ 1290
2 Door Visor L, V, Z, Z+ 990
3 LED Door Step Guard L, V, Z, Z+ 3590
4 Graphics (Roof Wrap + Hood) L, V, Z, Z+ 10,000
5 Fog Lamp L, V, (Standard on Z & Z+) 3490
6 Mat L, V, Z, Z+ 1790
7 Boot Mat L, V, Z, Z+ 400
8 Bumper Corner Protector L, V, Z, Z+ 1090
9 Front Grille Garnish L, V, Z, Z+ 1690
10 C-pillar Chrome Garnish L, V, Z, Z+ 490
11 Front Bumper garnish L, V, Z, Z+ 890
12 Rear Bumper Garnish L, V, Z, Z+ 1390
13 Back Door garnish L, V, Z, Z+ 790
14 Fog Lamp Garnish L, V, Z, Z+ 790
15 Tail-lamp Garnish L, V, Z, Z+ 1090
16 Window Frame kit L, V, Z, Z+ 1590
17 Front Power Window L (Standard on V, Z Z+) 6990
18 Seat Cover L, V, Z, Z+ 6490
19 Remote Locking L (Standard on V, Z & Z+) 4000
20 Spoiler L, V, Z, Z+ 3490
21 Flocking L, V, Z, Z+ 5000
22 Styling Kit L, V, Z, Z+ 16,560
23 Interior Styling Kit L, V, Z, Z+ 4690
24 Woofer Amplifier L, V, Z, Z+ 18,000
25 Touchscreen Multimedia L, V, Z (Standard on Z+) 26,990
26 Reverse Parking Sensors L, V (Standard on Z & Z+) 4000
27 Reverse parking camera L, V, Z (Standard on Z+) 5000
28 Navigation System L, V, Z, Standard on Z+) 13,000
29 Air Inflator L, V, Z, Z+ 2100
30 Vacuum Cleaner L, V, Z, Z+ 990
31 Air Purifier L, V, Z, Z+ 4500
32 Car Care Kit L, V, Z, Z+ 1599
33 Car Duster L, V, Z, Z+ 350
34 Mobile Charger L, V, Z, Z+ 690
35 Cushion L, V, Z, Z+ 1700
36 Steering Cover L, V, Z, Z+ 790
37 God Idol L, V, Z, Z+ 290
38 Bluetooth L, (Standard on V, Z andZ+) 2590

Based on the new generation HEARTECT platform that also underpins the Baleno and the new Dzire, the new Swift is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi. The competitive pricing has attracted more buyers and the waiting period now stands from two months to four months, depending on the location.

The new Swift comes powered by a 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit develops 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The hatchback gets the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims. 2018 Swift is offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants.