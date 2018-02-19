India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki had a splash at Auto Expo 2018 with the launch of third-generation Swift hatchback, on February 8. The newest version of the popular hatchback has already garnered a lot of interest and bookings are all set to touch the 50,000 mark soon.
If you are the one who already got your hands behind the wheels of your new Swift or the one in the queue, Maruti Suzuki's iCreate customization now offers a range of accessories to spice up your car. There are about 38 official accessories offered with different variant options.
We have compiled a list of all of them with prices, (ex-showroom Delhi)
|-
|Accessories
|Variants
|Price (in Rs)
|1
|Body Cover
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1290
|2
|Door Visor
|L, V, Z, Z+
|990
|3
|LED Door Step Guard
|L, V, Z, Z+
|3590
|4
|Graphics (Roof Wrap + Hood)
|L, V, Z, Z+
|10,000
|5
|Fog Lamp
|L, V, (Standard on Z & Z+)
|3490
|6
|Mat
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1790
|7
|Boot Mat
|L, V, Z, Z+
|400
|8
|Bumper Corner Protector
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1090
|9
|Front Grille Garnish
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1690
|10
|C-pillar Chrome Garnish
|L, V, Z, Z+
|490
|11
|Front Bumper garnish
|L, V, Z, Z+
|890
|12
|Rear Bumper Garnish
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1390
|13
|Back Door garnish
|L, V, Z, Z+
|790
|14
|Fog Lamp Garnish
|L, V, Z, Z+
|790
|15
|Tail-lamp Garnish
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1090
|16
|Window Frame kit
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1590
|17
|Front Power Window
|L (Standard on V, Z & Z+)
|6990
|18
|Seat Cover
|L, V, Z, Z+
|6490
|19
|Remote Locking
|L (Standard on V, Z & Z+)
|4000
|20
|Spoiler
|L, V, Z, Z+
|3490
|21
|Flocking
|L, V, Z, Z+
|5000
|22
|Styling Kit
|L, V, Z, Z+
|16,560
|23
|Interior Styling Kit
|L, V, Z, Z+
|4690
|24
|Woofer Amplifier
|L, V, Z, Z+
|18,000
|25
|Touchscreen Multimedia
|L, V, Z (Standard on Z+)
|26,990
|26
|Reverse Parking Sensors
|L, V (Standard on Z & Z+)
|4000
|27
|Reverse parking camera
|L, V, Z (Standard on Z+)
|5000
|28
|Navigation System
|L, V, Z, Standard on Z+)
|13,000
|29
|Air Inflator
|L, V, Z, Z+
|2100
|30
|Vacuum Cleaner
|L, V, Z, Z+
|990
|31
|Air Purifier
|L, V, Z, Z+
|4500
|32
|Car Care Kit
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1599
|33
|Car Duster
|L, V, Z, Z+
|350
|34
|Mobile Charger
|L, V, Z, Z+
|690
|35
|Cushion
|L, V, Z, Z+
|1700
|36
|Steering Cover
|L, V, Z, Z+
|790
|37
|God Idol
|L, V, Z, Z+
|290
|38
|Bluetooth
|L, (Standard on V, Z andZ+)
|2590
Based on the new generation HEARTECT platform that also underpins the Baleno and the new Dzire, the new Swift is priced from Rs 4.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi. The competitive pricing has attracted more buyers and the waiting period now stands from two months to four months, depending on the location.
The new Swift comes powered by a 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel unit develops 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The hatchback gets the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims. 2018 Swift is offered in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants.