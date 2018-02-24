Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, launched the third generation of its popular hatchback Swift at the Auto Expo 2018 on February 8 and opened bookings for the 2018 Swift on January 19.

Even before the price announcement at the show, the hatchback received over 30,000 bookings. The number has reached 60,000 now in just over a month.

Due to such high number of bookings, the waiting period for the 2018 Swift has also risen. The prospective buyers will have to wait from two months to four months, depending on the variant and location, to get their hands on their Swift model, reports NDTV Auto.

Maruti Suzuki launched new Swift at a price range starting from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.96 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.96 lakh for diesel variants, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Though the pricing is around Rs 20,000 (base model) premium over the outgoing version, buyers are still going ahead to buy the new Swift. Bookings and waiting period are expected to only rise in the coming days.

Maruti Suzuki started deliveries of the new Swift from February 9. The new Swift comes in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants. The hatchback is based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire compact sedan and the Baleno premium hatchback.

Third generation Swift comes powered by the tried-and-tested 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The former is tuned to churn out 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the latter develops 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The Swift gets the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

On fuel efficiency, the diesel model has claimed mileage of 28.4kmpl which is 12.7 percent higher than the outgoing Swift. On the other hand, the petrol model of the Swift offers a fuel economy of 22.0kmpl.