Is Maruti Suzuki planning to launch the new Swift in India earlier than expected? We do not know yet, but the new-generation Swift has reached the Indian shores and the images have started doing the rounds on the web.

This is for the first time that the new 2018 Swift has been snapped in India and to our surprise, the prototype was seen without a hint of camouflage. The spotted model of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift was also the hybrid version. The images have been shared by the folks at Cartoq.

Although the new Swift is not expected to be launched in India anytime before Auto Expo 2018, the sighting of the hatchback in new avatar has fuelled fresh rumours on the auto corridor. Could Maruti be planning to bring the hybrid version of the new Swift to India?

In its new avatar, the new Swift is based on the light and rigid new-generation Heartect platform. It has a continuous, smooth and curving form, making the body a light 840kg. The design of Swift is new and flaunts new hexagonal grille at the front along with sweptback headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The side remains identical to the current Swift and wears blacked-out A-pillar. The new Swift rides on new diamond-cut allow wheels. At the rear, the new Swift hatchback gets new LED tail lamps with new bumper and

bootlid.

Inside the cabin, the new 2018 Swift, the most advanced model yet gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with controls, twin-pod instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The India-spec new Swift is rumoured to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic options. Rumours are also rife that the Swift could also get Boosterjet engine and AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) option in India.

Source: CarToq