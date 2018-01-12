Maruti Suzuki's much-awaited new Swift hatchback will make its India debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February. A lot has already been said about the new Swift and the only information that probably remains guarded is its pricing.

Ahead of its debut at the auto show, the new Swift has been spotted on the roads once again, without any hint of camouflage this time, looking just fabulous in the new red shade. However, we are intrigued by the badging of the prototype of the new Swift.

1 / 2



The new Swift badging suggests that the hatchback could go on sale through the company's premium dealership Nexa. The Swift images show the model without Maruti Suzuki and variant badging at the rear, similar to other models sold at Nexa. Maruti Suzuki has not given any hint of the same so far and it remains to be seen if this is a new style that the company is going to follow or Swift is indeed going to the Nexa.

1 / 2



The all-new Swift is based on the light and rigid new-generation Heartect platform. It gets a honeycomb grille at the front along with swept-back headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The side remains identical to the current Swift and wears blacked-out A-pillar. The new Swift rides on new diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the new hatchback gets new LED tail lamps with new bumper and boot lid.

The Swift is also expected to get upmarket interiors with features like twin-pod instrument cluster, steering mounted controls and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new avatar of the Swift will get minimalistic cabin layout.

Under the hood, the new Swift hatchback is likely to continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both the mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic options. The engines could be re-tuned for better power figures and fuel efficiency.

The new Swift is expected to be launched in India sometime this year after its preview at the Auto Expo.

Image Source: TeamBHP