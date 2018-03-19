Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker launched 2018 Swift in a gala event at Auto Expo 2018 in February. The third generation of the hatchback has got an overwhelming response as the sales and booking numbers are skyrocketing.

The latest bit of information suggests Maruti Suzuki has already sold over 25,000 units of 2018 Swift in just 40 days from its launch on February 8. A report in Economic Times also claims bookings have crossed 90,000 units by March 17 evening. The Swift bookings are expected to surpass 1 lakh threshold in this week making it the one of the fastest car to cross one lakh bookings in the shortest time.

The booking figures indicate Maruti Suzuki is receiving one order per minute for the new Swift. However, the company has officially not revealed the latest sales and booking numbers of the new Swift.

Complementing the rise of booking numbers, the new Swift's waiting period has also stretched by up to six months, depending on the cities and variants. 2018 Swift has been priced at Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.96 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.96 lakh for diesel variants, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The new pricing is around Rs 20,000 (base model) premium over the outgone version. Still, there is no dent in demand for the hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki sells the new Swift in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants. The hatchback is based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire compact sedan and the Baleno premium hatchback.

Third generation Swift is powered by the same tried-and-tested 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill develops 83hp of power and 113Nm of torque while the diesel mill belts out 75hp of power and 190Nm of torque. The Swift gets the five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

