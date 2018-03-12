The new Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback is not more than a month old in India and bookings for the model started across its dealerships in the country from the last week of January. The third-generation hatchback has already started writing success stories like its predecessor and the latest booking numbers are an indication that there is no stopping it.

According to a report in CarToq, bookings for the Swift hatchback crossed the 75,000 marks in less than two months since they started. The waiting period for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is on the rise and has gone up to six months in some cities. However, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed its booking numbers officially.

The bookings of the Swift are also turning into sales figures and the launch month of the new Swift saw the model surpassing the sales of its premium sibling, the Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift hatchback at the Auto Expo 2018. The Swift already had bookings of over 30,000 before it was launched and had zoomed past 60,000 units in just over a month. The model added another 15,000 bookings in less than two weeks.

The new 2018 Swift has been priced in the range of Rs 4.99-6.96 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 5.99-7.96 lakh for the diesel variants (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Based on the Heartect platform, the new Swift comes in LXi/LDi, VXi/VDi, ZXi/ZDi, and ZDi+/ZXi+ variants.

Under the hood, the 2018 Swift gets the tried-and-tested 1.2-liter K12 VVT petrol and 1.3-liter DDiS 190 diesel engines. The petrol mill churns out 83 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque while the diesel variants are tuned to dish out 75 hp of power and 190 Nm of torque.

The Swift gets five-speed manual transmission and five-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.