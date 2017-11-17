1 / 2



Maruti Suzuki continues to test its next-generation Ertiga MPV on the Indian roads and a new set of images of the model has surfaced online, indicating that the work on the model is progressing rapidly.

The latest images of the new Ertiga come from the folks at Motoroids. As expected, the prototype of the new Ertiga is still under heavy camouflage, thus not revealing any key details. However, the new batch of images gives a fair idea of the overall body proportion of the new Ertiga and its road presence.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Ertiga in India in the second half 2018 with the unveiling of the model is likely to be at the Auto Expo in February 2018 along with the new Swift hatchback.

The new Ertiga seems to have grown bigger in size with changes in the front and rear. It is rumoured to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift.

It is being said that the new Ertiga could be the first model to get the company's indigenous 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine under the hood. The engine is likely to replace the 1.3-litre mill in the current model. The current 1.3-litre multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque; it also gets the SHVS small hybrid system.

The Ertiga is now also available with a 1.4-litre K Series petrol engine that produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

The next-generation Ertiga is likely to get features such as Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple carplay and Android auto support along with safety features such as airbags and ABS as standard. There have also been rumours that the new avatar of the Ertiga could be sold through the Nexa, the premium dealerships of Maruti Suzuki.