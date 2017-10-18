Barely days after the first spy images of the next-generation Ertiga MPV from Maruti Suzuki emerged online, more details of the model surface on the internet now.

More spy shots which are newer and clearer have appeared on the web giving the initial glimpses of the upcoming model. The latest images from TeamBHP, show the front and side profile of the model.

Although the spotted prototype is hidden under heavy camouflage, not giving away any key details on the styling, the images are clear enough to give an idea of the overall body proportion of the model.

The new Ertiga, which seems to have grown in size, could be looking at rivalling Toyota's popular Innova Crysta.

The Ertiga now looks lengthier giving more space for the third row passengers and the front end shows what appears to be the new and broader headlamps.

The new Ertiga is rumoured to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. The new platform will make it lighter and stiff.

Under the hood, the new Ertiga is likely to be powered by the same 1.3 multi-jet diesel and 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills in the current model. The current 1.3-litre multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to a five-speed transmission.

There are also reports that Suzuki's 1.5-litre diesel engine could make it to the new MPV, replacing the 1.3-litre mill. It remains to be seen if AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) would also be on the cards.

The new Ertiga is likely to get upmarket interiors with features like Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple carplay and Android auto support along with safety features such as airbags and ABS as standard. The next-generation model is expected to be launched in Indonesia first and come to India only by mid-2018.