It appears that Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker has plans to bring more models to its Nexa premium line-up.

The latest model rumoured to join the Nexa is the company's next-generation Ertiga MPV.

The seven-seater MPV has hit the Indian roads for testing, and its spy images have been doing the rounds on the web.

A report of TeamBHP reveals that the popular MPV from Maruti could go the Nexa way in its new avatar when it is launched in India next year.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the new Ertiga in the country in the second half of 2018. The Nexa currently houses S-Cross, Baleno, Baleno Rs, Ignis and the Ciaz.

The new Ertiga, which is rumoured to be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift, could be the first one to get the company's indigenous 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine under the hood.

The new engine is likely to replace the 1.3-litre mill in the current model. The current 1.3-litre multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque; it also gets the SHVS small hybrid system.

The Ertiga is now also available with a 1.4-litre K Series petrol engine that produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to five-speed transmission.

Maruti Suzuki may make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2018. The new Ertiga is likely to get upmarket interiors with features like a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple carplay and Android auto support, along with safety features such as airbags and ABS as standard.