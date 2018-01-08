Ciaz, Maruti Suzuki's premium sedan, has been earmarked for a makeover. Its new facelifted avatar has been undergoing testing in India ahead of a possible debut at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida. Once again, the new Ciaz has been spied testing on Indian terrains and on a closer look at the images doing the rounds, there are visible changes made to the model.

Although the images that have found their way to the web show the new Ciaz in a camouflaged prototype, it is obvious that the front and rear of the premium sedan have been updated. The new Ciaz is expected to get new front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, new headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), fog lamps, among other futuristic updates.

The side profile of the car is likely to remain the same except the new alloy wheels while the rear gets new tail lamps. The changes in the new Ciaz are likely to be in-line with the Chinese model Suzuki Alivio that was updated recently.

Inside the cabin, the layout of the car is likely to remain untouched. However, the new Ciaz could get features like updated touchscreen infotainment system and new instrument cluster. So far, there is no news on the powertrain of the new Ciaz in India.

It now comes with the option of 1,373cc petrol and a 1,248cc diesel mills in India. The current petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to debut the new Ertiga facelift, #ConceptFutureS and the new Swift hatchback at the upcoming auto show in February this year.

Image: GaadiWaadi