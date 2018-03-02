One of the expected models at Maruti Suzuki's pavilion that didn't show up at the Auto Expo 2018 was the new Ciaz. Maruti Suzuki's focus was on the 2018 Swift, and emerging reports now indicate that the company is readying the 2018 Ciaz facelift for launch in August.

While most of the facelift versions of the carmakers stress on cosmetic alterations, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will have major changes under the hood. The diesel and petrol engines in the new Ciaz will be all-new units, the Times of India reported.

The current Ciaz sedan sold via Maruti Suzuki's Nexa premium dealership chain is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol and a 1.3-litre diesel engine options. Maruti Suzuki will replace the Fiat-sourced diesel mill with a self-developed powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine.

The test mules with the new engine have already been spied while testing on roads. The new petrol mill will be a 1.5-litre unit. The new engines also come with an increase in power and torque figures. The current Ciaz has been criticized for the underpowered engines and hence, the new engine will solve this issue.

As far as the cosmetic changes are concerned, the new Ciaz is expected to feature the design of Alivio sold in Chinese market. Being a mid-life facelift, the 2017 Alivio has a refreshed face highlighted with a new single-piece front grille. The new round-shaped fog lamp in a black bezel comes with the integrated strip running lamps at lower lip. Suzuki has also tweaked the front bumper to incorporate new changes. These are expected to feature in the Ciaz facelift.

The side profile of the 2018 Ciaz will remain the same except the newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, the bumper will get dual-tone finish with chrome touches and that will make the sedan look sporty. Re-arrangements inside tail lamps, without a change in design, is also expected.

The cabin layout is expected to remain the same. Maruti Suzuki may update dashboard with gloss black inserts in place of faux wood trim.

The prices of the 2018 Ciaz is also expected go up slightly. The current version of the sedan is priced from Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).