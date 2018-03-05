The new facelifted avatar of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz might have given the biennial event, the Auto Expo 2018 a miss, but the work on the model seems to be progressing rapidly. And the latest buzz around the web is that the new Ciaz set for its launch in the country in August this year.

The competition in the sedan segment is heating up faster and the coming months are expected to see the arrivals of the new Toyota Yaris and the updated Ciaz. According to a report of Times of India, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will be open for bookings from July.

Maruti Suzuki has been testing the new Ciaz sedan on the Indian roads for quite a while and the model was spotted on different occasions. The updated Ciaz is expected to carry a host of changes on its exterior and interior and most importantly under the hood.

The Ciaz currently comes with the option of 1,373cc petrol and a 1,248cc diesel mills in India. The current petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission and the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system which produces 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. In its new avatar, the Ciaz is rumored to get a new diesel engine, ditching the current Fiat sourced motor. The new engine will be indigenously developed by the company and the petrol mill of the model is also likely to be upgraded.

On the exteriors, the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to get the new front in line with the Alivio sold in Chinese market. It is likely to feature new front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, new headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), fog lamps, among other futuristic updates. The side profile of the car is likely to remain the same except the new alloy wheels while the rear gets new tail lamps. Inside the cabin, the new Ciaz could get features like updated touchscreen infotainment system and new instrument cluster.

When launched, the new Ciaz is likely to see a hike in its prices considering the new features. The Ciaz is sold through the Nexa premium dealership of Marut Suzuki and takes on the likes of Honda City and Hyundai Verna.