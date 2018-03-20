It is no secret that the popular utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra is working on the facelifted version of its popular sport-utility vehicle (SUV) the XUV500 for the Indian market. If the word on the possible launch date of the new XUV500 facelift was keeping the auto world abuzz, the images of the new version of the SUV are doing the rounds now on the internet.

A fresh batch of images of the new XUV500 facelift has emerged online, showing the model in its completely uncamouflaged avatar from the front and back end, this time around. The SUV is expected to be launched in India this April.

The latest prototype of XUV500 facelift was seen in white body color. At the front, the new version of the model shows new chrome highlighted front grille flanked by new headlights with projector lamp and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The fog lamps placed below the headlamps get chrome strips running vertically while the split air damn of the SUV has now been placed adjacent to the grille. The changes are also seen at the rear. It now gets new taillamp cluster and tailgate along with reworked rear bumper and chrome number plate garnish.

Inside the cabin, the XUV500 facelift is not expected to see any major changes in design and layout. The new version of the SUV may get upgraded infotainment system with Andriod Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency calls. While other features of the model are not known yet.

In its latest avatar, Mahindra XUV500 could get the re-tuned version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that currently produces 140 hp of power and 330 Nm of torque. In the facelifted model, the engine is likely to churn out a power of 170hp and around 400Nm torque. The XUV500 G9 petrol AT variant is also likely to be launched which will come plonked with by 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV500 takes on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur.

Image: TeamBHP