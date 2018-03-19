Mahindra & Mahindra, the home-grown automaker known for its fleet of sports utility vehicles have been working on a facelifted version of its XUV500 SUV for quite some time now. The test mules of the 2018 XUV500 version had been spotted multiple times while the launch date of the SUV remained uncertain. Mahindra has finally decided to bring the XUV500 facelift in April 2018, say latest reports.

The latest avatar of the XUV500, which competes with the Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur, will feature cosmetic as well as powertrain upgrades. The front fascia of the new SUV will sport an all-new large grille flanked by a pair of tweaked headlamps with a horizontal LED strip. The front bumper will be redesigned and the changes are expected to make the new XUV500 sportier than the current one.

The side profile will remain the same, barring the newly designed alloy wheels. At the rear, LED elements will be added to the re-profiled taillights in addition to a tweaked bumper.

Major changes are not expected inside the cabin. Mahindra may add an upgraded infotainment system with Andriod Auto, connected apps, Ecosense and emergency call. The upgrades for the infotainment system may also add Ecoscore that provides data like excessive high speed, optimal gear selection, aggressive acceleration, excessive idling duration, aggressive braking and clutch override. These data will help drivers to optimize their driving style.

Reports claim Mahindra will soup-up the current 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 140hp of power and 330Nm of torque to 170hp and around 400Nm in the new version. The carmaker will also launch the XUV500 G9 petrol AT variant, which will be powered by 2.2-liter mill mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra launched the XUV500 in 2011 as its first monocoque SUV and it received a facelift in 2015. The latest facelift will keep the SUV fresh till the arrival of a new generation model which is expected by 2020.

Source: Economic Times