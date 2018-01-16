Models of what is believed to be a low-cost variant of Mahindra Mojo have started to arrive at the showrooms of the company in the country. This exercise can only be seen as an indicator of its imminent launch.

This comes as images of the new Mojo, dubbed Mojo UT300, with UT being the acronym for Universal Tourer, engulfs the Internet.

The affordable version of the Mahindra' quarter-litre motorcycle — the Mojo XT300 (Xtreme Tourer) — will be priced at Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom Pune), reveals a report of BikeWale.

From the images, the new Mahindra Mojo UT300 looks quite the same in style and design as the Mojo XT300 model. However, it skips some of the features of its high-end variant to embody competitive pricing.

The low-cost bike gets MRF tyres instead of Pirelli Rosso Diablo tyres in the high-end model and the upside-down forks have also made way for conventional telescopic forks. It gets a single exhaust on the right side while the dual exhaust has now become a feature of the top-end variant only.

With the changes in its features, the low-cost variant of the Mojo is cheaper by Rs 25,000 when compared to other models. When launched, the new variant is expected go on sale through the exclusive Mojo dealership of the company.

Mahindra Mojo is currently powered by a 292cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, which can churn out 27bhp at 8,000rpm and 30Nm torque at 5,500rpm, and is likely to power the upcoming variant as well. It competes against the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300R, Honda CBR 250R/300R and KTM Duke Twins in India.

Although the exact launch date of the new Mojo variant is yet to be revealed, emerging reports suggest the Mojo UT300 would be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo. The launch of the model can be expected before that.