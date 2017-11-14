With the year-end approaching, India Kawasaki Motors is in full swing into the task of revamping its existing models with new iterations for 2018. The company launched the Ninja 650 KRT edition last week and now the 2018 Versys 650 has made its way to India. Kawasaki has priced the new version of the Versys 650 at Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The 2018 Versys 650 boast of long-travel suspension and sporty 17-inch wheels, which make this motorcycle a sports partner, city friend and mountain road conqueror.

The Versys 650, assembled at the Chakan plant of Kawasaki in Pune, will be available in the same green and black colour combination. But what it has new is a gear position indicator and windscreen with two inches of tool-free adjustment which will add comfort for highway cruising.

"Kawasaki's Versys 650 is a core machine in the mid-capacity sector, which has been in continuous demand in European market ever since it was launched in 2006. In India it has started gaining attention in the last couple of years with an increased number of seasoned riders," said Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors.

"For the Versys 650, India is an ideal country mainly because of its diversities in roads," he added. "There are some top-class highways, adventures routes in mountain areas and of course an increasing number of ring roads in many cities."

Kawasaki's torquey 650cc parallel twin engine and lightweight chassis should provide some fun and comfortable riding. The Versys 650 will be available from mid-November.