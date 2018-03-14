The American utility vehicle maker, Jeep—a subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles—kick-started its India operations in August 2016 with the launch of the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Two years down the lane, the company is planning to introduce an updated version of the Wrangler in India.

A unit of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler's four-door version in camouflage has been spotted in Goa. This is the first time a latest version of the SUV has been spotted in India with or without camouflage. The exposed tail lamps confirm the model spotted is the latest version. The launch of the new Wrangler is expected ahead of the festive season when the brand completes two years of operations in India.

Jeep unveiled the new Wrangler SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2017. The Wrangler features a timeless boxy design and the much-loved iconic design has been kept intact. The contemporary touches in the new version have made the SUV look more modern without losing the original Jeep's rugged DNA.

The signature Wrangler bits such as the seven-slot grille, round headlamps, square tail lamps and external hinges for the doors are retained, with a modern touch. It features larger full-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights placed on the fender. The new windshield is 1.5 inches taller than before and that has resulted in the beltline getting lowered. The design is clean and simple while it adds a much-needed freshness to the SUV.

On the inside, the original Jeep styling features like the round air-con vents are carried forward while a redesigned cabin features a nicer look and more convenience. The new instrument cluster houses a color trip computer, as well as an indicator of the transfer-case position.

Jeep will offer the new Wrangler with four engine options a 3.6-litre V6 petrol (285hp & 353Nm), 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo petrol (270hp, 400Nm), 2.2-litre 4-cyl turbo diesel (197hp, 450Nm) and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel (240hp, 570Nm). Out of these four. The engine choices for India-spec models will be revealed later.

Source: Instagram