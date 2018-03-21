Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' subsidiary, Jeep is planning to launch Compass Trailhawk in India. The new range-topping variant will be the most off-road focused version of the compact SUV and the launch is expected in late June or early July this year.

In addition to the obvious off-road prowess, the Trailhawk edition will boast off some features for the first time in the SUV. The current diesel variants of the Compass is offered only with the manual transmission while Trailhawk is the answer for those waiting for an automatic transmission. The Compass Trailhawk will be powered by the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill with 170.6bhp and 350Nm output and it will be mated to an all-new nine-speed automatic unit.

A report in MotorOctane claims the Compass Trailhawk will also get a sunroof. Though the use of sunroof in Indian climate condition is limited, it will add bling to the Compass' top-spec variant. All these fancy stuff will also shoot up the prices for Trailhawk version. The current range-topper, Limited 4X4 (O) diesel model is priced at Rs 21.91 lakh (ex-Delhi) while the Trailhawk version is expected to be premium by at least Rs 2.5 lakh.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk- off-road prowess

The Compass Trailhawk boasts off an Active Drive Low-range 4WD technology and a new 'Rock mode' for its Selec-Terrain 4WD system. The variant comes with raised suspension, dual purpose on/off road tires and skid plates. The raised suspension also increases approach and departure angles that stand at 30 degrees (approach), 24.4 degree (break-over) and 33.6 degrees (departure) respectively.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk – Design

The Trailhawk version of the Compass sets itself apart from the regular variants in terms of looks as well. It comes with blacked out body panels, anti-glare bonnet decal, dark-colored alloy wheels, underbody skid plates, all weather floor mats and revised bumpers that housing exposed tow hooks.