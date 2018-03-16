Jaguar Land Rover India has introduced new 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine to its XE and XF sedans. The lightweight and efficient all-aluminum Ingenium petrol engine replace the aging 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor in both Jaguar sedan models.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has priced the XE Ingenium petrol from Rs 35.99 lakh while the Jaguar XF Ingenium petrol starts from Rs 49.80 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This makes the XE marginally costlier while it makes the XF much cheaper than the previous models.

JLR claims the new petrol unit deploys twin scroll turbos to reduce lag, optimising power output and efficiency. Continuously Variable Valve Lift technology improves air delivery. This patented technology provides fully variable control of the intake valve lift for optimum efficiency, power, and torque across the rev range.

The new four-cylinder petrol engine is offered in two states of tunes- 197bhp and 247bhp. The engine in lower tune will be offered on the XE Pure and Prestige, and XF Prestige while the higher tune will be available on the Portfolio variant of the XE and XF. The mill will develop 340Nm of torque and it will be mated to an eight-speed electronic automatic transmission with Jaguar sequential shift and all surface progress control as standard.

The engine has already made its debut in India with the Range Rover Velar SUV in January 2018. The 2.0-liter Ingenium petrol engine will be plonked in many Jaguar Land Rover vehicles in India. The next candidate is expected to be the Range Rover Evoque Convertible which is due for launch on March 27.

"The Jaguar XE and XF have done tremendously well in India and with the entry of the refined and efficient Ingenium petrol powertrain on our award-winning sedans, we expect more customers to enjoy the thrilling drive experience these two cars offer," said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India.