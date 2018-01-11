Isuzu is set to launch a new facelifted avatar of its lifestyle pick-up D-Max V-Cross in India soon. The details of the new 2018-edition D-Max V-Cross has been leaked online, including the price and launch date of the model.

According to a report in TeamBHP, the 2018 model of the V-Cross will be launched in India in February, but no date has been specified yet. The new V-Cross will be offered in two variants — the V-Cross and the V-Cross High — unlike the current version.

Also read: Customer sues Isuzu for cheating after paying Rs 15.3 lakh for V-Cross only for firm to close dealership

From the brochure scan images leaked online, the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is seen with an updated exterior and interior along with some new features.

From a visual standpoint, there is not much change to the front fascia of the model, which comes with the large grille and sweptback projector headlamps.

The side profile of the model now gets side steps. The changes at the rear include a reworked tailgate and a chrome handle. The top-end V-Cross High features a chrome-touched rear bumper, LED taillamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs).

The cabin of the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross facelift now includes a new touchscreen audio system in both the V-Cross and High variants. In addition to this, the V-Cross High also gets a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat, black leather upholstery and a multi-functional steering wheel with cruise control.

On the safety front, the pickup in its latest avatar also features electronic stability control and traction control.

Also read: Honda City is highest selling mid-size sedan in 2017; Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna trail behind

As far as the engine is concerned, the V-Cross facelift will get the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine under the hood. The engine is tuned to churn out 134 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800 rpm, mated to five-speed manual transmission.

The V-Cross regular model will get a price tag of Rs 14.27 lakh while its higher variant V-Cross High will be priced at Rs 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Andhra Pradesh). The bookings for the new D-Max V-Cross are reportedly open across the dealerships of the company.