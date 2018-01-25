Indian Motorcycle is gearing up to launch yet another high-end touring motorcycle in India. The American motorcycle maker has been teasing the upcoming model for a while in the social media forums and the close-up shots are good enough to identify it as 2018 Roadmaster Elite.

The 2018 Indian Roadmaster Elite is a limited edition model and it will be launched in February for a whopping Rs 60 lakh (on-road), reports Overdrive. It will make the Elite version cost around Rs 10 lakh premium over the regular Roadmaster despite both motorcycles using the same engine and cycle parts.

Wonder why? Take a closer look at the leaf badging on the tank and lowers. Those are made of 23K gold! In addition, the ultra-premium touring machine features custom-inspired two-tone candy paint that takes 30 odd hours to complete and is finished by hand. In addition, 2018 Roadmaster Elite gets all-LED lights and chrome detailing on the front and the rear fenders. The premium tourer also boasts of a 300-watt audio system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

The publication also claims only one unit of the Roadmaster Elite will be launched in India and the booking amount is Rs 2.5 lakh.

Powered by 1,811cc 'Thunder-Stroke' V-twin air-cooled engine, Roadmaster Elite will churn out 150Nm of torque at 2,900rom, but the power figure is not known. The Roadmaster range is built on the same platform as that of the Indian Chieftain and the Roadmaster Classic and it has a gross weight of 628 kg.

Being the elite model in Indian Motorcycle line-up, the Roadmaster Elite comes with an array of features as standard. These include ABS, cast aluminium frame with integrated Air-box, cruise control, keyless ignition, horizon power shield, leather seats, remote locking saddlebags and trunk, tire pressure monitoring, heated rider and passenger seats, heated grips and adjustable passenger floorboards.

Source: Overdrive