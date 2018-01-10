Hyundai Motor India has introduced two new variants to Verna in India with 1.4-litre new Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine. The new Verna with a 1.4-litre engine is priced starting at Rs 7.79 lakh.

The 1.4-litreKappa Dual VTVT petrol engine is offered with an output of 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm and torque of 132 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The fuel efficiency of the new variant of Verna claims to have been increased by eight percent to an impressive 19.1 kmpl. The new Verna with 1.4-litre petrol engine will be offered in two trims E and EX with six6-speed manual transmission.

Launched in August 2017, the new sedan has become a trendsetter in the Indian market and heralded a new chapter in Hyundai's success story across the world. It has received over 30,000 bookings and 2,00,000 enquiries in India and over 10,500 units of export order from global markets. It has also won the "Indian Car of the Year 2018" award.

"The Next Gen Verna with 1.4 L Kappa Dual VTVT petrol engine is the perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency and showcases Hyundai's commitment to providing products based on customers aspirations. We are sure this addition will strengthen Verna's popularity and offer the customers a wider option to own and experience the super sedan," said Rakesh Srivastava, Director-Sales and Marketing, HMIL.

Based on the K2 platform, Verna is also available in 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mill options. While the 1.6-litre petrol engine churns out 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine of the Verna makes 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The new Verna comes with features like the front ventilated seat, smart trunk, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control and rear curtain.

Current Verna Variants and Prices