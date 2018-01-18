A new prototype of Hyundai's upcoming compact hatchback has been spied undergoing testing in India ahead of its expected debut at the Auto Expo in February. The new hatchback, which is internally called as AH2, is rumoured to revivify the Santro nameplate in India.

The latest images of new Santro come from the folks at IndianAutosBlog. The repeated sighting of the model on test in India and overseas indicate that the model could be entering its final stages of testing. The AH2 aka the new Santro is expected to be launched in the country at a later date in 2018.

2018 Hyundai Santro-what we know so far

In its new avatar, what Hyundai calls it a 'family concept' is expected to get new styling while retaining the tall-boy stance of the Santro. The new Santro is expected to get larger windows than its rivals and could have a roomier cabin.

To be pitted against Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio among others in its segment, Hyundai's new Santro could be slotted between Eon and Grand i10 and will replace the i10 in the market. The spy images are yet to give a look at the key design elements of the new Santro. However, it is being said that the new hatchback could take design cues from the new Grand i10 and Elite i20.

Under the hood, the new Santro could get two petrol engines -- 1.1-litre and 1.2-litre -- and engines are likely to come mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The hatchback is also rumoured to get Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). The new Santro is expected to get a price tag around Rs 4 lakh.