The news of Hyundai's Santro making a comeback to the Indian market spread quick and thick after what appear to be images of a partly-camouflaged prototype of the new Santro made it online.

The auto world seems to be thrilled about this bit of information, and is already churning out details about its launch.

While we still do not have any idea by when the new Santro can be expected to take to the roads, the presumptions are that as early as in 2018.

The Santro in its new avatar is expected to take on the likes of Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio among others in its segment.

Although there are several aspects of the new Santro, which still need clarity, various reports online indicate that the new family car of Hyundai will get a price tag below Rs 4 lakh.

The new Santro is expected to carry forward its tall-boy stance, and is reportedly codenamed AH. It could either be an all-new model with the name Santro, carrying the legacy of the brand, or a hatchback to slot in its position with a different name.

It was reported earlier that the new Santro could get two petrol engines -- 1.1-litre and 1.2-litre. The engines are likely to come mated to five-speed manual transmission and could also get AMT (automated manual transmission) as most of its rivals possess the feature.

The hatchback could essentially be the replacement of i10 in the Hyundai India line-up and could be slotted between Eon and Grand i10. Hyundai's new Santro is expected to make its debut at Auto Expo 2018, which is scheduled in February.

We will have many pictures of the Santro coming in the days to come as the testing of the model becomes intense.