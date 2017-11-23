South Korean carmaker Hyundai is reportedly busy with the production works of a new petrol engine for an upcoming car rumoured to be the new Santro hatchback that could be making a return to the Indian market. Codenamed AH2, many industry watchers believe is the new model, was caught on camera recently, indicating that its arrival won't be too late.

A report of TeamBHP, which also shared an image of 4-cylinder petrol engine said to have been taken at the Hyundai engine assembly plant, reveals that the production of the new mill has commenced. Further, it adds the test mule of the Santro spotted before could have been powered by the same engine. The latest image of the engine also hints at the new 4-cylinder engine of the Santro. The rest of the specifications of the engine is not known now.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the new Hyundai hatchback will use the Santro nameplate to capitalise on its cult status. As far as the competition in the market is considered, Hyundai's new car is likely to rival Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio among others.

The hatchback is likely to be the replacement of i10 in the Hyundai India line-up and could be slotted between Eon and Grand i10. The new compact car from Hyundai may also have AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) technology. Rumours are also rife that the new Santro will debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February 2018 with a market launch expected sometimes later next year.