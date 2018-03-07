South Korean carmaker Hyundai has revealed the new Santa Fe SUV at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show. The fourth generation of the SUV has been revealed in two iterations – two-row five-seater version and long-wheelbase three-row seven-seater option.

The new Santa Fe comes with a bold design shift which is in line with the brand's new compact SUV, the Kona. The face of the new Santa Fe is highlighted with the signature cascading grille with split headlamp cluster. The cluster on the front bumper comes with LED Daytime Running Lights positioned on top of the LED headlights. The exterior design is characterized by a powerful wide stance and an athletic.

In profile, the Santa Fe's beefy character line goes all the way from the headlights to the taillights. The 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels add the visual appeal. The rear highlights are boomerang-styled rear lights, chrome bar between them, sporty bumper with black plastic and chrome inserts.

At 4,770mm in length and 1,890mm in width, the new Santa Fe is 70mm longer and 10mm wider than the outgoing model. The wheelbase has also increased to 2766mm and all of these ensure more cabin space.

While the exterior stresses on the sporty theme, new Santa Fe's interior is rich with premium quality additions. The instrument panel has a three-dimensional appearance while color-contrasted seat piping adds a high-level of luxury to the cabin. The center stack of the dashboard features new touchscreen infotainment system controls and, audiovisual and navigation system screen has been tilted to reduce glare.

Under the hood, the new Santa Fe will be powered by three engine options. The current 2.2-litre diesel mill that develops 197hp will be joined by a new 2.0-litre diesel as well as the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. All three engines will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Currently, Hyundai is not selling the Santa Fe in India. The third generation of the model was on sale till recently. 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe is expected to enter the Indian market in next year.