A facelifted version of the South Korean carmaker Hyundai's popular Elite i20 hatchback is expected to be launched in the Indian market by early 2018. The new Elite i20 facelift had been testing on the Indian roads and was caught on camera on a number of occasions.

A video of the new Elite i20 has now emerged on YouTube, giving a better view of the model. The interesting bit is that it shows the interior of the model without any hint of camouflage. The prototype of the new Elite i20 caught on camera had covered its exterior body, thus not revealing the changes.

Coming to the cabin of the new Elite i20, the hatchback in its updated avatar seems to be carrying the same interior design of the current model. Apart from the minor tweaks in the cabin, the new Elite i20 spotted does not reveal anything new.

The production-version of the new Elite i20 is likely to have new touchscreen infotainment system with voice commands, 3-spoke, multi-functional steering wheel and centre armrest among others. On the exteriors, the Elite i20 facelift is expected to get a cascading grille and redesigned taillamps along with changes in the positioning of the number plates of the model and a new set of alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel, 1.2-litre and the 1.4-litre petrol engines are likely to be continued. In the current model, the diesel engine is tuned to generate 89hp of power and 220Nm of torque paired with the six-speed manual transmission; the petrol mills get five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission. There have also been reports of a new a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine making to the new Elite i20.

The new Elite i20 facelift is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in February.