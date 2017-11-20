It is not a secret anymore that South Korean carmaker Hyundai is readying the facelifted version of its popular Elite i20, with spy images of the new hatchback being tested on Indian roads emerging online from time to time. But what was actually missing from all these reports was the launch of the model in the country.

Well, that may not be far away. If the emerging reports are anything to go by, the new Elite i20 from Hyundai could be unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. Scheduled for the month of February, India's biggest auto carnival would no doubt be the ideal place for the debut of the new model.

Given the spy images, the new Elite i20 is likely to retain the overall body proportion of the current model. However, changes are expected at the front and rear.

It is likely to get a new front grille with chrome highlight, as seen in the new Xcent and Grand i10. The headlamp and the front bumper are also likely to undergo changes.

In the rear, expect redesigned bumper and taillamps. The side profile of the Elite i20 facelift is likely to be identical to the current version.

In its new avatar, the hatchback is expected to offer safety features such as airbags and ABS as standard, and is likely to include an updated infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay and Android connectivity.

Under the hood, the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel, 1.2-litre and the 1.4-litre petrol engines are likely to be continued. In the current model, the diesel engine is tuned to generate 89hp of power and 220Nm of torque paired to six-speed manual transmission; the petrol mills get five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission.

Rumours also suggest that Hyundai may bring a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 100bhp paired to a six-speed manual gearbox with the new model.

The new Elite i20 will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the upcoming Tata premium hatchback codenamed X451.

Source: ACI