South Korean carmaker Hyundai's Creta SUV will soon get a facelifted version in India. Although the new Creta facelift has been linked to several launch dates in India of recent, the company has remained silent. And the latest on the web is that the facelifted version of the Creta SUV could come to the Indian market earlier than expected.

According to emerging reports, the 2018 Hyundai Creta has been slated for launch in the country in May this year. The latest launch date doing the rounds on the internet is in contrast to earlier reports that the new version of the SUV would be launched around August.

Hyundai's new Creta has been undergoing testing in different parts of the country for quite some time now. The model was spotted on test several times, showing key changes and features of the updated version. A recent prototype of the Creta facelift revealed the new sunroof feature in the SUV along with dual-tone alloy wheels.

The new version of the Creta SUV is expected to get a styling in line with the Brazilian-spec version that was introduced in 2016. The SUV is expected to feature a new hexagonal three-slat front grille with chrome lining along with a reworked front bumper. The new Creta is expected to see changes in its rear profile as well, while the side profile is expected to be the same as now.

Inside the cabin, the model is likely to get an updated dashboard and upholstery. The Creta facelift is also expected to come with features such as engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon. The SUV is also likely to include an updated Infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB, and auxiliary cable and cords.

Powering the Creta in its new version is likely to be the same engines of the current model. Currently, the 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel, and 1.6 CRDi diesel mills power the SUV.

The 1.6-liter CRDi VGT diesel engine delivers 126bhp mated to six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivers 89bhp of power.

The petrol variants of the Creta get a 1.6-liter Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power offered with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Source: MotorOctane