South Korean carmaker Hyundai is set to introduce the new version of Creta in India in 2018. The facelift of the SUV has been undergoing testing in India and was caught on camera several times.

The latest buzz on the web is that the new Creta facelift in all possibility will join the company's line-up at the Auto Expo in February, with the launch of the model expected to happen later this year. Although Hyundai is yet to reveal its final line-up for the auto show, the new Creta and Elite i20 are expected to lead from the front.

An earlier report had said that the new Creta will be launched in the country in the second half of 2018. Hyundai is expected to launch the new version of the Elite i20 in India first followed by the Creta SUV.

Also read: Jeep Renegade spotted testing in India ahead of Auto Expo 2018 debut; launch later

From the images of the new Creta facelift we have come across so far, the SUV in its new avatar gets changes in line-with the facelifted Creta unveiled in Brazil and in China. However, a recent prototype spotted showed a different fog lamp on the model from the international version. The new Creta is expected to flaunt Hexagonal three-slat grille with chrome lining and the updated front bumper.

At the rear, Creta is likely to get subtle changes and the same goes for the side profile of the model. The SUV is likely to feature 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels in dark shade and black plastic cladding in wheel-arches at the bottom of doors and bumpers.

Inside the cabin, the Creta facelift is unlikely to have any major changes in the layout. However, the SUV is expected to add features like engine start/stop button, keyless entry, rear-parking sensors and automatic aircon. An updated infotainment system with a 7-inch display integrated for GPS, MP3 Player, player photos and videos, USB and auxiliary is also likely to be on-board.

The 2018 Creta is expected to be powered by the same three engines of the current models — 1.6 VTVT petrol, 1.4 CRDi diesel and 1.6 CRDi diesel. Currently, the 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine delivers 126bhp mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, the 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivers 89bhp of power. The petrol variants of Creta get 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power offered with six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.